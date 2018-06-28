Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086448305
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 28, 2018: Eternal Flame at the Memorial complex commemorating the Battle of Stalingrad at the Mamayev Hill in Volgograd, Russia.
M
By Matyas Rehak
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebattlebuildingdefencedestinationeternaleternal flamefamousfireflameglorygraveguardhallhandheroheroismhistoricalhistoryhonorhonourinsideinteriorkurganlandmarklightmamaevmamayevmemorialmemorymilitarymonumentmotherlandpatrioticpatriotismremembrancerussiarussiansacrificesculpturesoldiersovietstalingradstatuesymbolvictoryvolgogradwarww2
Categories: Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist