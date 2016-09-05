Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vivid orange tent on grassy hill with view to mountain lake of phantom blue color among high mountains in changeable weather. Tent near deep blue lake among sunlit large mountains under cloudy sky.
Formats
5200 × 3470 pixels • 17.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG