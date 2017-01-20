Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vivid landscape near precipice edge with sharp rocks with view to large snowy mountains and glacier under cloudy sky. Picturesque view from stone hill to high mountain range with shadows from clouds.
Formats
3200 × 2136 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG