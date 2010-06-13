Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vitamin D3 Capsules in a spoon with other vitamin D3 capsules around them on a yellow background. old capsules with a dietary supplement for joints teeth and bones. Close-up, free space
Formats
3840 × 5760 pixels • 12.8 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG