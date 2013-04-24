Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Virtual reality game vr. Young man in digital glasses for virtual reality technology isolated on dark neon background. Study and virtual world in 3D simulation
Young woman with afro braids using VR glasses on dark purple neon background
VR, AR, MR, XR- Future technology. Neon. European man's in VR-glasses in neon on gradient background. Male portrait. Concept of human emotions, facial expression, modern gadgets and technologies. Loo
young woman using virtual reality device. hands interact. interior artificial light of cold and warm colors. leisure activities at home
Asia lady wear VR game headset having fun experience wearable virtual augmented ar reality digital innovation technology happy moment New Year neon night party event celebration in living room at home

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128927166

Item ID: 2128927166

Virtual reality game vr. Young man in digital glasses for virtual reality technology isolated on dark neon background. Study and virtual world in 3D simulation

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7869 × 3909 pixels • 26.2 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 497 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 249 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MVelishchuk

MVelishchuk