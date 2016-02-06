Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Virsky ensemble at Second reporting concert of National academy of leading cadres of culture and arts in National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Kiev, Ukraine, december 2017
LUGANSK, UKRAINE - MARCH 18, 2014: Ukrainian National Folk Dance Ensemble named After P. Virsky, who is considered best folkloric ballet dancer in country, performed a live show on stage in Lugansk
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 7, 2018: National traditions, customs and rites of the Ukrainian people performed by members of the Folklore Ensemble SLAVUTYCH at the State Drama Theatre.
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 7, 2018: National traditions, customs and rites of the Ukrainian people performed by members of the Folklore Ensemble SLAVUTYCH at the State Drama Theatre.
Koprivshtica, Bulgaria - August 7, 2010: People in traditional folk costume of The National Folklore Fair. The National Folklore Fair in Koprivshtica in the UNESCO list of the human cultural heritage
Vratsa, Bulgaria - June 23, 2019: People in traditional authentic folk costumes on National folklore fair "Ledenika"
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 7, 2018: National traditions, customs and rites of the Ukrainian people performed by members of the Folklore Ensemble SLAVUTYCH at the State Drama Theatre.
Reims France June 2, 2019 View of people disguised as medieval character unfolding in the streets during the Johanniques feast, annual French celebration in Reims

See more

1414316906

See more

1414316906

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136620885

Item ID: 2136620885

Virsky ensemble at Second reporting concert of National academy of leading cadres of culture and arts in National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Kiev, Ukraine, december 2017

Important information

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Shcherbyna

Serhii Shcherbyna