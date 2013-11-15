Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Virsky ensemble at Second reporting concert of National academy of leading cadres of culture and arts in National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Kiev, Ukraine, december 2017
Formats
8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG