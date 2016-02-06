Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Virsky ensemble at Second reporting concert of National academy of leading cadres of culture and arts in National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Kiev, Ukraine, december 2017
LUGANSK, UKRAINE - MARCH 18, 2014: Ukrainian National Folk Dance Ensemble named After P. Virsky, who is considered best folkloric ballet dancer in country, performed a live show on stage in Lugansk
DNIPROPETROVSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 26: Members of the Dnipropetrovsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre perform UKRAINE on December 26, 2014 in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 7, 2018: National traditions, customs and rites of the Ukrainian people performed by members of the Folklore Ensemble SLAVUTYCH at the State Drama Theatre.
LUGANSK, UKRAINE - MARCH 18, 2014: Ukrainian National Folk Dance Ensemble named After P. Virsky, who is considered best folkloric ballet dancer in country, performed a live show on stage in Lugansk
TIMISOARA/ROMANIA-JULY 5, 2018: Dancers from Ukraine in traditional clothing performing on stage in the park during the free event Folklore Festival "Festivalul Inimilor"; black stage decor
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 7, 2018: National traditions, customs and rites of the Ukrainian people performed by members of the Folklore Ensemble SLAVUTYCH at the State Drama Theatre.
Vratsa, Bulgaria - June 23, 2019: People in traditional authentic folk costumes on National folklore fair "Ledenika"

See more

1453770332

See more

1453770332

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136620865

Item ID: 2136620865

Virsky ensemble at Second reporting concert of National academy of leading cadres of culture and arts in National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Kiev, Ukraine, december 2017

Important information

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Shcherbyna

Serhii Shcherbyna