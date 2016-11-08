Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Violet liquid flows between different sized clear bubbles grid on light purple background | Macro shot of skin care serum ingredients for its commercial
Formats
4608 × 2592 pixels • 15.4 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG