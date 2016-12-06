Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
vintage rose love pink classic vegetation summer nature star background scene plants earth ceremony celebration elegant scenery fancy flowers passionate loving flowery affection ribbon flourish formal
Photo Formats
3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG