Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
An a vintage photograph. Clipping paths included. The image has been removed, leaving only the texture to allow the easy insertion of any photo using blending modes.
Photo Formats
4339 × 5700 pixels • 14.5 × 19 in • DPI 300 • JPG
761 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
381 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.