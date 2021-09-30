Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101953709
Vintage looking street lamp from low angle seen on the sky background
R
By Renata Ty
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agedbackgroundbluebulbcityclose upcloseupcopy spacedaydesignelectricelectricalelectricityenergyglassgrungegrungyindustriallamplamp postlamppostlightlight bulblightingmetalmodernobjectoldoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepanelpolepostpowerretro styleroundskysteelstreetstreet lampstreet-lightstreetlightstructuresunnytechnologyurbanviewvoltageweathered
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist