Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A vintage locket of a heart is held cradled in the palms of a woman's hands, as if she is tentatively offering her heart to someone. Image is in black and white.
Photo Formats
3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.