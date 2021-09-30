Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095960096
Vintage Knitting needles and yarn on wooden background. natural wool knitting background. knitting yarn for handmade winter clothes. Close Up of yarn balls. Rainbow colors. Place for text, banner.
2
By 22January
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acrylicautumnbackgroundbluebrightclose upcloseupcolorcolorfulcolourscottoncraftcreativecrochetcrochetingdecorativefabricfashionfibergreyhandicrafthandmadehobbyhomemadeknitknitted fabricknitterknittingknitwearleisurematerialnaturalneedleneedleworkpatternrainbowsewingstylishtextiletexturethreadvariousvintagewinterwoolwoolenyarnyarn for knittingyarnsyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist