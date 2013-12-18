Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Vintage or grungy brown background of natural wood or wooden old texture as a retro pattern layout.It is a concept,conceptual or metaphor wall banner for time,grunge,material,aged,rust or construction
Photo Formats
6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG