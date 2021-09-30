Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092531573
Vintage gift box with fir sprigs on a chalkboard. Gift box with snow on a dark background.
O
By Ozornina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundboxbox - containerbrowncelebrationchristmas decorationchristmas ornamentchristmas paperchristmas presentcompositionconceptcraftdarkdecorationdecorativedesignfestivefirgiftgift boxgreetinghandmadeholidayholiday backgroundhorizontalinvitationmerrynewoldornamentpackagepackagingpaperphotographypostcardpresentredretrorusticseasonstill lifesurprisesymboltraditionaltreevintagewinterwrappedwrapping paperyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist