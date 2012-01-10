Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 102263200
Vintage drawings representing various design of tropical building from the end of 19th century - Picture from Meyers Lexikon book (written in German language) published in 1908 Leipzig - Germany.
Photo Formats
2964 × 4746 pixels • 9.9 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
625 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
313 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
