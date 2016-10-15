Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vintage coffee grinder.Old retro hand-operated wooden and metal coffee grinder.Manual coffee grinder for grinding coffee beans. isolated on white background.
Formats
7745 × 5166 pixels • 25.8 × 17.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG