Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097542962
Vintage Christmas toy figurine of children horse hanging on the Christmas tree branches with retro golden decor. New Year festive magic details
Moscow, Russia
X
By Xeniia X
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artatmospherecelebrationcharacterchristmas cardchristmas decorationchristmas garlandchristmas lightscompositioncozydecemberdecordecorationdetailsevefantasyfigurinefunfunnygarlandgiftgoldengreeting cardhappy new yearholidayhorsejoymagicmiraclenew yearnew years funornamentponypostcardpresentredretrosouvenirstill-lifesurprisesymboltoytoy horsetraditionalvintagewinterwooden
Similar images
More from this artist