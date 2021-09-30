Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090226394
Vintage Christmas ornament hanging on a bare tree in a garden. Selective focus.
J
By Jelena990
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventbackgroundballbarebaublebeautifulbokehbowbranchbrightcelebratecelebrationchristmasclose upcloseupdecemberdeciduousdecordecoratingdecorationdecorativeemptyfestivegardenholidayhomejoymerrynaturenew yearnew years eveornamentoutdooroutsideparkplantretroseasonseasonalselective focusshallow depth of fieldshallow dofshinystartreevintagewhitewinterxmasyard
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist