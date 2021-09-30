Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091100201
Vintage Christmas background. Christmas decoration against fir tree blur lights. Festive moon, magic light. White and gold. Copy space, selected focus
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventbackgroundballbaublebokehbranchbrightcardcelebrationchristmascloseupdecemberdecordecoratedecorationdecorativedesigneffectfestivegiftgoldgoldengreenhappyholidayhomejoylightmerrynewnew yearnoelornamentornamentspostcardredroundseasonseasonalshineshinysnowtraditiontraditionaltreewhitewinterxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist