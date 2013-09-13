Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
VINNITSA, UKRAINE - MAR 21: A member of history club called Red Star wears historical Soviet uniform as she participates in a WWII reenactment in Vinnitsa, Ukraine on March 21, 2009.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

27957215

Stock Photo ID: 27957215

VINNITSA, UKRAINE - MAR 21: A member of history club called Red Star wears historical Soviet uniform as she participates in a WWII reenactment in Vinnitsa, Ukraine on March 21, 2009.

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Sergey Kamshylin

Sergey Kamshylin