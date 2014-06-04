Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
VINNITSA - SEPTEMBER 10: Unidentified field hockey players in action in the first round match between Dinamo-Vinnitsa and Chernovtsi September 10, 2009 in Vinnitsa, Ukraine.
Photo Formats
2882 × 2012 pixels • 9.6 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 698 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.