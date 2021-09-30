Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084083531
Vineyards in Germany of the coast of the Rhine River. Winding road in the hills. Magnificent vineyards in October before harvest. The autumn sun warms up a beautiful grape harvest
k
By kavram
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureareaautumncolorcountrysidecultivationdaydistrictfarmingfoliageforestfreshnessgermangermanygrapegrapevinegreengrowinggrowthharvesthillhillshorizontalindustrynatureno peopleoctoberphotographyredregionrhineriverroadruralsuntranquilitytripvalleyvinevineyardwell-keptwhitewhite winewindingwinewinery
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist