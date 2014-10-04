Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - MARCH 11: Guards of armed forces during ceremony of hoisting flags on 20th Anniversary of Restoration of Independence of Lithuania on Mar 11, 2010 in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Photo Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
