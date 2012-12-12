Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - FEB 24: Icy Baroque festival took place in City Hall Square where most spectacular baroque buildings of Vilnius were carved from ice on February 24, 2009 in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

26378617

Stock Photo ID: 26378617

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - FEB 24: Icy Baroque festival took place in City Hall Square where most spectacular baroque buildings of Vilnius were carved from ice on February 24, 2009 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Birute Vijeikiene

Birute Vijeikiene

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.