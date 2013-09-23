Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Village landscape on the coast. Village view with old architectural structures consisting of historical houses. The historical Trilye village from the Byzantine period. Mudanya, Bursa, Turkey.
Formats
6500 × 4333 pixels • 21.7 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG