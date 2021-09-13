Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081128612
VILLACH, AUSTRIA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2021: Selective blur on austrian people walking down a narrow medieval street of Villach, one of main cities of Carinthia, in souther Austria.
Villach, Austria
B
By BalkansCat
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarcadearchitectureaustriaaustrianaustrian peopleaustrian societyaustriansbuildingcarinthiacarinthiancentralcentral europecitycity centercityscapedestinationeuropeeuropeanfacadehistorichistoricalhistorical centerhistoryjourneykaerntenkarntenlandmarkmedievalmedieval streetnarrownarrow medieval streetoesterreicholdosterreichpedestrianpeoplesocietystreetsymboltourismtouristictowntraveltripurbanvillachvisit
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist