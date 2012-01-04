Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Viking drawing of Jesus Christ with scandinavian snake pattern. Typical Vikingage art. Here on a tent at a viking fair, Jutland, Denmark.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1138745

Stock Photo ID: 1138745

Viking drawing of Jesus Christ with scandinavian snake pattern. Typical Vikingage art. Here on a tent at a viking fair, Jutland, Denmark.

Photo Formats

  • 2448 × 2976 pixels • 8.2 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 823 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 412 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

E

E. Petersen

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.