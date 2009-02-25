Images

VIKERSUND, NORWAY - MARCH 15: Second place winner, Simon Ammann of Switzerland competes in the FIS World Cup Ski Jumping Competition on March 15, 2009 in Norway.
  • 6144 × 4096 pixels • 20.5 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Tyler Olson

Tyler Olson

