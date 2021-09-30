Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092788430
View at Trashi Chhoe Dzong monastery in Thimphu, Bhutan, Asia
Thimphu, Bhutan
architectureasiabhutanblue skybuildingcapitalcitydaydzongfamous placefortressgovernment buildingheritagehistorical buildinghistoryhouseslandmarklandscapemonasterymountainnatureno peoplenobodyoldphotographyplace of worshipreligionsceneryscenicsskythimphutourismtowntraveltravel destinationviewwhite wall
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
