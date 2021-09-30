Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083351681
View of soaked corn husks ready for making tamales.
R
By Rosamar
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbowlclosecookingcorncorn huskcornhuskcraftsdoughdrainedfillingflavorfor makingfor making tamaleshigh qualityhot waterhuskhusksingredientlatinleafmaizemasamaterialmexicannaturalnatureorganicpeelprepareroughrusticsaleseasonalskinsoakedsoaking in waterspreadtamaltamaletamalestexturetop viewtraditionalvegetablewetwhitewholewrapwrappers
Categories: Miscellaneous, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist