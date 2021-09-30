Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100161161
View of small picturesque village Velo Grablje, located a few kilometres from Hvar Town on the old road to Stari Grad, once the centre of lavender production for all Dalmatia.
Velo Grablje, Croatia
By Zoran Pajic
Categories: Nature, Buildings/Landmarks
