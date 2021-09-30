Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099366221
View of the roofs of an Italian mountain village in Tuscany in winter.
58026 Travale, Province of Grosseto, Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturearchitecturebluebuildingbuilding exteriorcitycoldconstructioncountrysidedaydecembereuropeeuropeanfacadeforestgreenhillhistorichistoryhousehousesitalianitalian townitalylandmarklandscapemedievalmountainmountainsnarrownatureoldpanoramaresidentialroofruralrural villagerusticscenicskystreetstowntraveltreesumbriaviewvilla latinavillagewindowswindy
Categories: Miscellaneous, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist