Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081993533
View of restored historic railroad bridge Kinsol Trestle (Koksilah River Trestle) made of wooden boards surrounded by dense forest on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada in fall with overcast.
Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaamericanarchitectureattractionautumnboardbridgebritish columbiacanadacanadiandensedestinationfallforestgreenhistorichistoryjourneykinsolkinsol trestlekoksilah riverkoksilah river trestlelandscapenatureno peopleoldold bridgeovercastplankpreservationrailrailroadrailwayrailway bridgerestoredseasontourismtrailtrain bridgetrans-canada trailtraveltreetreestrestletripvacationsvancouver islandviewwoodwooden
Categories: Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist