Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
View of the Ottoman tombstones in the Sinan Pasha Complex, consisting of a madrasa and tomb on Divanyolu Street in Fatih, Istanbul, Turkey on March 23, 2022.
Formats
4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG