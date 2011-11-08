Images

Image
View on Maria Worth and Woerthersee from Poertschach in Carinthia, Austria. Calm lake reflecting the landscape. View on Koschutnikturm and Hochobir. Village with church at the waters edge. Reed
Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129967896

Item ID: 2129967896

Formats

  • 5314 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Christopher Moswitzer

Christopher Moswitzer