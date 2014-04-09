Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
View on idyllic front yard with one green olive tree, typical french mediterranean natural stone house covered with ivy in bright natural sun light - Gassin (Cote d ´Azur), France
Formats
4752 × 3012 pixels • 15.8 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 634 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG