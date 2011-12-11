Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
View on Bogdan Khmelnytsky (Hetman of Ukraine) monument. Kiev-City centre, Ukraine. Mount in 1888, author - Mychail Mykeshyn.
