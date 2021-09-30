Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102230579
A view of an old wooden patio, platform or gateway leading further into the forest seen in the middle of a Polish countryside next to a small lake or river on a sunny summer day
P
By Polglish.pl
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angledarchitectureasiaasianattractionbackgroundbeautifulbuildingcalmcloudycountrysideculturedecorativefloraforestgardengatewaygreenhandlehouselakelandmarklandscapeleadinglushmoornatureoldoutdoorparkpatioplatformpolandrelaxationrestriverroofskyslavicstreamsunnytourismtraditionaltraveltreetripvegetationwaterwoodwooden
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist