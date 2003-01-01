Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
View of the observation towers of the medieval fortified Castle of Fougeres.Blue sky on a clear sunny summer day. City of Fougeres, department of Brittany,France.
