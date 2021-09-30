Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090891188
view of the mountains of Georgia where in the foreground are large concrete columns
Georgia
R
By RolandsBoss
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alpineanglearcharchitecturebackgroundbuildingcaucasuscloudscrossculturefencefortfrescofriendshipgeorgiageorgia tbilisigeorgianhighkazbegilandmarklandscapemilestonemilitarymonumentmountainmountainsnatureoldoutdoorpanoramapassroadrockrussiascenicskysocialismsovietstonetourismtowertowerstravelunionvalleyviewwalkwaywide
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist