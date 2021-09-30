Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080841620
View of majestic Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada, part of the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains, with huge bus on the ice on cloudy day in autumn.
Athabasca Glacier, Alberta T0E 1E0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
albertaathabascaathabasca glacierattractionautumnawebeautifulbuscanadacanadiancloudscloudycoldcrevassedaydestinationexplorationfallglacialglaciericeicefields parkwayjasperjasper national parklandscapemajesticmountainmountainsnational parknaturenorth americaoutdoorparkwayredrockrockiesrocky mountainsroughscenicseasonskyslopetourtourismtouristtraveltripvehicleviewwhite
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist