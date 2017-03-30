Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
View looking down on six Arab or Turkish mezzes in "takeaway" plastic pots. Clockwise from top left: chilli and lemon, cucumber raita, onion and garlic, baba ganoush, tabouleh and hummus.
Photo Formats
3949 × 2694 pixels • 13.2 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 682 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 341 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.