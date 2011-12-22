Images

Image
View of the Holy Spirit Monastery and the Holy Dormition Cathedral on the Assumption Mountain on a winter day from Pushkin Street, Vitebsk, Belarus
Albany, NY - USA - Nov. 22, 2020: A three-quarter view of the New York State Capitol, built in the style of Romanesque Revival architecture. The building is part of the Empire State Plaza complex.
The historical clock tower in Tophane Park, bursa turkey August 31, 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 21, 2019: View of famous Saint-Augustin Square (Place Saint-Augustin): buildings and traffic.
IMATRA, FINLAND – OCTOBER 24 2019. Hotel Scandic Imatran Valtionhotelli in autumn.
Vilnius / Lithuania - 04 16 2019: Vilnius Cathedral Square
Vyborg, Russia - Oct 6, 2016. Old church in Vyborg, Russia. Vyborg stands at the head of Vyborg Bay of the Gulf of Finland, 113 km northwest of St. Petersburg.
St Nedelya Church in Sofia (Bulgaria). Travel 28 December 2018.

2144419959

Item ID: 2144419959

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ula Ulachka

Ula Ulachka