View of the glacial lagoon with break-off edge below Mount Edith Cavell in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada in the Rocky Mountains with ice floes in the water in late autumn.
#1 Compound RD, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
By T. Schneider
albertaangel glacierautumnbeautifulbreak-offcanadacanadiancaveedgeedith cavell meadowsfallfloatingfloeglacialglacierglacier lagoonglacier lakeholeiceice cavejasperjasper national parklagoonlakelandscapelate autumnmeltmountainsnational parknatureno peoplenorth americaoutdoorpatternpatternedreflectreflectionrockiesrocky mountainsroughruralseasonsnowtexturetexturedtravelviewwaterwhitewinter
Categories: Nature
