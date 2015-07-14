Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
View from above on the garden blade lying on the ground. Gardening tools on a background of soil. Spring garden, Planting flowers in garden, Horticulture and gardening concept.
Flat lay composition with gardening tools on soil
knife for making sushi
Small shovel with handel over soil background. Agriculture, organic gardening, planting or ecology concept
The concept of agriculture, gardening. Garden tools on the ground, top view.
Grow seedlings, gardening. Garden shovel on the ground top view. Copy space for text.
Gardening tools on fertile soil texture background seen from above, top view. Gardening or planting concept. Working in the spring garden.
Gardening shovel with rake on soil

See more

1307526622

See more

1307526622

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122915277

Item ID: 2122915277

View from above on the garden blade lying on the ground. Gardening tools on a background of soil. Spring garden, Planting flowers in garden, Horticulture and gardening concept.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natallia Ustsinava

Natallia Ustsinava