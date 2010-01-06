Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
View from above field after harvest. Incredible landscapes and textures. The dug-up strips left by the combines form geometric lines stretching parallel to each other to the horizon
Edit
Close up shot of vintage old wood
Wood texture background
Wood texture background
Wood texture background
Dark wood texture background surface with old natural pattern. Grunge surface rustic wooden table top view
Wood texture background
Wood texture background

See more

530055487

See more

530055487

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140139333

Item ID: 2140139333

View from above field after harvest. Incredible landscapes and textures. The dug-up strips left by the combines form geometric lines stretching parallel to each other to the horizon

Formats

  • 5464 × 3640 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

XArtProduction

XArtProduction