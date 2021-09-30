Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085426445
View of an abandoned Catholic cathedral in the countryside. Part of the facade. Through the window you can see the tower on the opposite wall. Close-up. Russia, Saratov region
a
By arabeske
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abandonedappearancearchitectural detailarchitecturebluebuildingcathedralcatholicchristchristianitychurchclassicalcrossculturedestroyedeuropeeuropeanfacadegermangothicheritagehistorichistoricalhistoryiconlandmarklandscapemajesticmedievalmonumentoldoutdoorpicturesquereligionreligiousruinsrussiasaintsaratov regionskystonestreetsunnytempletowertowerstravelurbanviewwindow
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist