Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Vietnamese boy playing with the pink lotus over the traditional wooden boat in the big lake at thap muoi, dong thap province, vietnam, culture and life concept
Vietnamese boy playing with the pink lotus over the traditional wooden boat in the big lake at thap muoi, dong thap province, vietnam, culture and life concept
Top view of vietnamese boy playing with mom over the traditional wooden boat when padding for keep the pink lotus in the big lake at thap muoi, dong thap province, vietnam, culture and life concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136169927

Item ID: 2136169927

Vietnamese boy playing with the pink lotus over the traditional wooden boat in the big lake at thap muoi, dong thap province, vietnam, culture and life concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6835 × 4557 pixels • 22.8 × 15.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R7 Photo

R7 Photo